Rachel McAdams in Noam Hanoch at the 2015 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards

 

 

 

Rachel McAdams attended the 2015 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards wearing a sleeveless black Noam Hanoch jumpsuit with sheer detailing.

She styled her look with black heels, and an assortment of glittering rings from EF Collection, Graziela Gems and Nigaam Jewels.

A bold red lip and whispy bob complete her sleek ensemble.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Take a closer look at her gorgeous jewels.

Nigaam Jewels- Yellow Gold Yellow and White Diamond Ring

EF Collection- Diamond Split Chevron Ring

Graziela Gems- Double Dynamite Ring in Rose

