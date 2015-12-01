by christy.pastore
on December 1, 2015 - 12:44pm
Rachel McAdams in Noam Hanoch at the 2015 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards
Rachel McAdams attended the 2015 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards wearing a sleeveless black Noam Hanoch jumpsuit with sheer detailing.
She styled her look with black heels, and an assortment of glittering rings from EF Collection, Graziela Gems and Nigaam Jewels.
A bold red lip and whispy bob complete her sleek ensemble.
Take a closer look at her gorgeous jewels.
Nigaam Jewels- Yellow Gold Yellow and White Diamond Ring
EF Collection- Diamond Split Chevron Ring
Graziela Gems- Double Dynamite Ring in Rose
Christy Pastore @christypastore
Image Source: Margo Siegel PR