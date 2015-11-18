Rachael Taylor's EF Collection and Graziela Gems at the NYC Premiere of Jessica Jones

by christy.pastore

on November 18, 2015 - 2:50pm













Rachael Taylor is one celebrity I adore seeing on the red carpet. I've always loved her minimalist sleek fashion choices. Last night she attended the NYC Premiere for "Jessica Jones" wearing a sleeveless black gown featuring sexy cut-outs.

She styled her look with a black box clutch, and sparkling rings from Graziela Gems and EF Collection.

A subtle pink lip and dark manicure completed her red carpet ensemble.

Take a closer look at her dazzling rings. Graziela Gems Baby Black Baguette Band Rings and EF Collection Diamond Triple Spiral Ring.