Lea Michele's EF Collection Jewels Comic-Con 2015
Lea Michele attended the Comic-Con International 2015 panel for "American Horror Story" and "Scream Queens," wearing jewelry by EF Collection.
Take a closer look at her dazzling jewels.
EF Collection Diamond Dagger Stud Earrings and EF Collection Diamond Trio Ear Clip
EF Collection Diamond Ring and EF Collection Diamond Zig Zag Stack Rings
