Lea Michele's EF Collection Jewels Comic-Con 2015

by christy.pastore

on July 14, 2015 - 8:47am

Lea Michele attended the Comic-Con International 2015 panel for "American Horror Story" and "Scream Queens," wearing jewelry by EF Collection.





































Take a closer look at her dazzling jewels.

EF Collection Diamond Dagger Stud Earrings and EF Collection Diamond Trio Ear Clip

EF Collection Diamond Ring and EF Collection Diamond Zig Zag Stack Rings



