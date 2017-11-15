Juno Temple's EF Collection Choker at the 'Wonder Wheel' Screening in NYC

by christy.pastore

on November 15, 2017 - 7:35pm

On the evening of November 14th, Juno Temple attended the 'Wonder Wheel' screening in New York City at the Museum of Modern Art. The actress wore a look from Dior's 2018 Resort Collection. The western inspired gown had all the right feels for a perfect fall ensemble.

She styled her look with EF Collection's, Diamond Mini Trio Leather Choker.

A golden, shimmery eye and pink lip added the final touches.