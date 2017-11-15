by christy.pastore
Juno Temple's EF Collection Choker at the 'Wonder Wheel' Screening in NYC

On the evening of November 14th, Juno Temple attended the 'Wonder Wheel' screening in New York City at the Museum of Modern Art. The actress wore a look from Dior's 2018 Resort Collection. The western inspired gown had all the right feels for a perfect fall ensemble.

She styled her look with EF Collection's, Diamond Mini Trio Leather Choker.

A golden, shimmery eye and pink lip added the final touches.

 

