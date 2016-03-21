by christy.pastore
on March 21, 2016 - 9:34am
Jennifer Lopez's EFFY Jewels and Graziela Gems at The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards
This weekend Jennifer Lopez attended The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards was vision in this white Ermanno Scervino long-sleeved dress. She styled her look wtih a bevy of glittering rings from EFFY Jewelry and Graziela Gems.
Let's take a closer look at her sparkling rings. Below is Graziela Gems, Brigitte's Fave Ring.
EFFY Jewelry, Yellow Gold Diamond Rings.
~Christy Pastore @christypastore
Image via: Margo Siegel PR