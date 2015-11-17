by christy.pastore
on November 17, 2015 - 11:45am
on November 17, 2015 - 11:45am
Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior at The Los Angeles Premire of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
Jennifer Lawrence attended the Los Angeles premiere for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" wering this sleeveless Dior white floor-length gown featuring a sheer cut-out panel on the bodice.
Looking flawless for as windy as it was, the young actress styled her look with peep-toe heels, and dazzling rings by Graziela Gems.
A wavy bob and dramatic red lip add the final touches to her red carpet ensemble.
I loved this look for her. What do you guys think?
Hit or Miss?
Take a closer look at her Graziela Gems.
Graziela Gems Yellow Vine Ring and the Yellow Starburst Ring.
~Christy Pastore @christypastore
Image Source: Margo Siegel PR
- 2015 Red Carpet Fashion /
- Celebrity Fashion /
- Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion /
- Christian Dior /
- Graziela Gems /
- Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior at The Los Angeles Premire of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 /
- Jennifer Lawrence in Dior /
- Jennifer Lawrence Style /
- Los Angeles /
- Movie Premiere Fashions /
- Movie Premiere Style /
- The Hunger Games Premiere /
- White Gowns /
- Fashion Wrap Up /