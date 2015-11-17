Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior at The Los Angeles Premire of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

by christy.pastore

on November 17, 2015 - 11:45am

Jennifer Lawrence attended the Los Angeles premiere for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" wering this sleeveless Dior white floor-length gown featuring a sheer cut-out panel on the bodice.

Looking flawless for as windy as it was, the young actress styled her look with peep-toe heels, and dazzling rings by Graziela Gems.

A wavy bob and dramatic red lip add the final touches to her red carpet ensemble.

I loved this look for her. What do you guys think?

Hit or Miss?

Take a closer look at her Graziela Gems.

Graziela Gems Yellow Vine Ring and the Yellow Starburst Ring.