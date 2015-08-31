by christy.pastore
on August 31, 2015 - 11:09am
on August 31, 2015 - 11:09am
Cara Delevingne's Dana Rebecca Designs and EFFY Jewels at the 2015 MTV VMA's
Cara Delevingne attended the 2015 MTV VMA's to support her friend, Taylor Swift wearing this sexy Saint Laurent sparkling shift dress.
The Paper Towns star added a dazzling assortment of rings from EFFY Jewels and these gorgeous Dana Rebecca Designs, Julianne Himiko Earrings.
Relaxed loose waves and a nude lip added the final touches to her red carpet look.
Take a closer look at her sparkling earrings.
~Christy Pastore @christypastore
Image Via: Margo Siegel PR