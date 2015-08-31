Cara Delevingne's Dana Rebecca Designs and EFFY Jewels at the 2015 MTV VMA's

by christy.pastore

on August 31, 2015 - 11:09am









Cara Delevingne attended the 2015 MTV VMA's to support her friend, Taylor Swift wearing this sexy Saint Laurent sparkling shift dress.

The Paper Towns star added a dazzling assortment of rings from EFFY Jewels and these gorgeous Dana Rebecca Designs, Julianne Himiko Earrings.

Relaxed loose waves and a nude lip added the final touches to her red carpet look.

Take a closer look at her sparkling earrings.