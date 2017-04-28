Bryant Wood ~ Man of Style

by christy.pastore







In between running errands, racing, hanging with pals at Coachella, and sailing around Staniel Cay, Bryant Wood took time out of his busy schedule to chat with me. If this California native's name strikes a familiar chord with you it could be that you've probably seen him somewhere, like the cover of a book or perhaps on television strutting his stuff on America's Next Top Model.





Fun Fact: Bryant is a Triplet.

Bryant's breakthrough into the modeling industry was working with famed photographer Michael Stokes.

The twenty-two year-old actor is currently staring as Austin in the comedy TV show, This Just In on the POP channel. Things are very exciting for Bryant right now. Aside from working on multiple projects, This Just In is up for an Emmy in the category for Best Children's Series. The thirty minute program follows a group of eclectic teens who find a unique bond with one another centered around the high school's media channels.

Check out a special episode of This Just In here.

(Bryant is the one with the long hair)

Fun Fact: Bryant earned a wrestling scholarship to Grand Canyon University.





Want to know more about our Man of Style? Check out our interview with Bryant below.

FWU: What’s your ‘go-to’ outfit/look?

Bryant: I have a go-to for each mood, honestly. I’ve been trying to mix it up a little, but I always have favorites to go back to for the days I wake up feeling great and for the days where I need a little encouragement.

FWU: Favorite thing about working on This Just In?

Bryant: The variety. I love my castmates, and we are really close, which is awesome, but I really think variety is key to keeping everything fresh. We get to go on so many adventures, and it's something new every day. I’ve learned so much from being a part of it.

FWU: When you want to relax, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Bryant: Painting. I unwind best either with artistic expression or by doing something that will inspire me, like reading. So I would have to say either a good book or a blank canvas.

FWU: If you could go anywhere in the world, where and why?

Bryant: I’d go back to India. I had such an eye opening experience there, and I’d love to go back and explore that part of the world. There are so many things there that I feel like I haven’t done.

FWU: What’s your favorite childhood memory?

Bryant: I live an incredibly fast paced life right now, so I think my favorite memories all have to do with family dinners, with my brothers and my sister, and mom’s cooking, simple stuff like that.

FWU: What’s at the top of your bucket list?

Bryant: I want to have a family. That’s a huge thing for me, and the realization that I wanted that at all is relatively new for me, but it’s something I really want.

FWU: And finally, Bryant, summer is almost here. What is your idea of the perfect romantic summer date?

Bryant: I like dates that surprise me. Like, running errands with a girl is such a good way to get to know her, and it can be so much fun. You learn so much more from her by participating in her life than you do by taking her out to a restaurant and putting so much pressure on her to look nice and be perfect.

Thank you! Best wishes and lots of luck to you and your castmates this Sunday at the Daytime Emmys, Bryant!

Bryant's Favorite Things

Favorite drink: Martini. Dry.

Movie: Silence Of The Lambs

Singer/Band: My sister and I love Twenty-One Pilots.

Restaurant: Anything Korean BBQ

Sport to watch: Hockey

Sport to play: Wrestling

Celebrity Crush: Lily Collins

Clothing Accessory: Jewelry. I love my rings and wristwear.

Book: Anything by Hunter S. Thompson

Follow Bryant on Instagram @bryantwoodtv and Twitter @bryantwoodtv

Tune into the Daytime Emmy's this Sunday, April 30th, 2017 8 P.M. EDT/5 P.M. PDT. The braodcast will be live streamed on both Facebook and Twitter. #DaytimeEmmys