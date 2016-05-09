Anna Kendrick in Altuzarra at the 2016 British Academy Television Awards

by christy.pastore

on May 9, 2016 - 12:30pm

Anna Kendrick attended the 2016 British Academy Television Awards in London last night.

The Pitch Perfect star was all smiles in this shimmering sleeveless Altuzarra dress.

She paired her ensemble with ankle-wrapped Jimmy Choo's, a Roger Vivier clutch, and Graziela Gems' Curve Ear Cuff in rose.

She completed her look with a sleek ponytail and subtle pink pout.

Let's take a closer look at her Graziela Gems' ear cuff.