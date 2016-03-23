by christy.pastore
on March 23, 2016 - 9:52am
Amy Adams in Antonio Berardi at the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Premiere in London
Amy Adams attended the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere in London wearing this stunning strapless Antonio Berardi custom gown featuring a sexy leg baring slit. I love the color of the gown, it compliments her skin tone perfectly.
She styled her red carpet look with Jimmy Choo heels, a bevy of jewels from Tiffany & Co., Nigaam, and Graziela Gems.
A subtle pink lip and sleek ponytail completed added the final touches.
Let's take a closer look at her jewels. Love these Diamond Disc Earrings by Graziela Gems.
Christy Pastore @christypastore
Image via: Margo Siegel PR
