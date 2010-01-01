Anna Kendrick in Altuzarra at the 2016 British Academy Television Awards
        Anna Kendrick attended the 2016 British Academy Television...
Amy Adams in Antonio Berardi at the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Premiere in London
Amy Adams attended the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice premiere in London wearing this...
Alessandra Ambrosio's Melinda Maria Jewels at The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards
          This weekend Alessandra Ambrosio attended The Daily...

LATEST NEWS

Jennifer Lopez's EFFY Jewels and Graziela Gems at The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards
        This weekend Jennifer Lopez attended The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards was vision in this white Ermanno Scervino long-sleeved dress. She styled her look wtih a bevy of glittering rings from EFFY Jewelry and...
Read More >>

Rachel McAdams in Noam Hanoch at the 2015 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards
      Rachel McAdams attended the 2015 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards wearing a sleeveless black Noam Hanoch jumpsuit with sheer detailing. She styled her look with black heels, and an assortment of glittering rings from EF...
Read More >>

Rachael Taylor's EF Collection and Graziela Gems at the NYC Premiere of Jessica Jones

Rachael Taylor is one celebrity I adore seeing on the red carpet. I've always loved her minimalist sleek fashion choices. Last night she attended the NYC Premiere for "Jessica Jones" wearing a sleeveless black gown featuring sexy cut-outs. She...
Read More >>

Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior at The Los Angeles Premire of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

Jennifer Lawrence attended the Los Angeles premiere for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" wering this sleeveless Dior white floor-length gown featuring a sheer cut-out panel on the bodice. Looking flawless for as windy as it was, the young...
Read More >>

Cara Delevingne's Dana Rebecca Designs and EFFY Jewels at the 2015 MTV VMA's

Cara Delevingne attended the 2015 MTV VMA's to support her friend, Taylor Swift wearing this sexy Saint Laurent sparkling shift dress.   The Paper Towns star added a dazzling assortment of rings from EFFY Jewels and these gorgeous Dana...
Read More >>

See All of Our Features >>

All content © Fashion Wrap Up LLC 2010 - 2015 - All Rights Reserved