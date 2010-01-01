Jennifer Lopez's EFFY Jewels and Graziela Gems at The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards

LATEST NEWS
This weekend Jennifer Lopez attended The Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards was vision in this white Ermanno Scervino long-sleeved dress. She styled her look wtih a bevy of glittering rings from EFFY Jewelry and...
Rachel McAdams attended the 2015 IFP Gotham Independent Film Awards wearing a sleeveless black Noam Hanoch jumpsuit with sheer detailing. She styled her look with black heels, and an assortment of glittering rings from EF...
Rachael Taylor is one celebrity I adore seeing on the red carpet. I've always loved her minimalist sleek fashion choices. Last night she attended the NYC Premiere for "Jessica Jones" wearing a sleeveless black gown featuring sexy cut-outs. She...
Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior at The Los Angeles Premire of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
Jennifer Lawrence attended the Los Angeles premiere for "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" wering this sleeveless Dior white floor-length gown featuring a sheer cut-out panel on the bodice. Looking flawless for as windy as it was, the young...
Cara Delevingne attended the 2015 MTV VMA's to support her friend, Taylor Swift wearing this sexy Saint Laurent sparkling shift dress. The Paper Towns star added a dazzling assortment of rings from EFFY Jewels and these gorgeous Dana...